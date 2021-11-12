MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 184,584 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

