MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of FirstCash worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FCFS stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

