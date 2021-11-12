MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

