MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $58,833,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.