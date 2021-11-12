MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $108,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

