Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 116,250.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $14,729,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $200.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.31. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.