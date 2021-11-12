Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 99,427.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

