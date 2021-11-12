Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 2,092 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 104,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $818.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $690.14 and a 200-day moving average of $632.09. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.64 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,375. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

