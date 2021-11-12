MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Down to $72.53

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.53, but opened at $68.02. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 1,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,577 shares of company stock valued at $692,549. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

