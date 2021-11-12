Millennium Management LLC Buys 68,441 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.35% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $19,571,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,564,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 56.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 813,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.78 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

