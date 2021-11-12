Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.36% of CHP Merger worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,847 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CHP Merger by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CHP Merger by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in CHP Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in CHP Merger by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 892,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPM stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

