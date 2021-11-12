Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1,656.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 307,655 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 60.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 71.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 368.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

