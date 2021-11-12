Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Carter’s by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 554,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,616 shares during the period.

CRI opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

