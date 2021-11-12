Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,439,802 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,580,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $17,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 335,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 546,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,987 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,786 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

