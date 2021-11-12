Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 527,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Western Union worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

