Milton C. Ault III Purchases 145,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALZN stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

