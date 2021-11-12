Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $592,725.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $487,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,193,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

MIME stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

