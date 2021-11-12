Minim (MINM) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Minim to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minim and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -25.50 Minim Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 54.18

Minim’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.82% -17.40% -3.22%

Volatility and Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s rivals have a beta of 3.67, suggesting that their average share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Minim and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 188 706 1226 44 2.52

Minim presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 87.91%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Minim rivals beat Minim on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

