Mint Club (MINT) Market Cap Reaches $34.02 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded up 92.7% against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

