Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$28.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.55. 8,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,861. The firm has a market cap of C$903.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

