MIR COIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $80,755.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $80,755.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00072014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00071597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,459.68 or 1.00619237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.66 or 0.07159606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020070 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.