Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 1-Day Volume Tops $33,257.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $406.27 or 0.00635363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $25.57 million and approximately $33,257.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,098,216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79525259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.90 or 0.07220375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,730.85 or 0.99668840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 62,932 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

