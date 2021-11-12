Misbloc Market Cap Reaches $24.10 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,101,939 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

