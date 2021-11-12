Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Zacks Investment Research raised Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $969,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

