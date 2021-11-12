Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.53

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 20151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $2,927,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $104,419,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $646,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $2,487,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

