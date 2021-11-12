MKM Partners Downgrades Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) to Neutral

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $159,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

