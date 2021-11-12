Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

