ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of ModivCare worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.