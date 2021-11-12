Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MOGO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.34 million, a P/E ratio of 290.15 and a beta of 2.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mogo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Mogo worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

