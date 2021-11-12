Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $312.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

