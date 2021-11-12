Monavale Price Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $285,398.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $1,011.32 or 0.01583160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,941 coins and its circulating supply is 8,976 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

