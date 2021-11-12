monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.43. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $450.00.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in monday.com stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,525,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.69% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.
