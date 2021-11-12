monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.43. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in monday.com stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,525,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.69% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.27.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

