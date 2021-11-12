Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells $1,365,964.16 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Nasym Afsari sold 18,781 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,128,925.91.

On Friday, September 17th, Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $348,940.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,805,717.28.

NYSE:MEG opened at $76.90 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 756,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,703,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

