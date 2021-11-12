MoonTools Market Cap Tops $878,849.74 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for $31.96 or 0.00049619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $878,849.74 and approximately $8,634.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,585,120% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.66 or 0.07240967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.53 or 1.00113296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

