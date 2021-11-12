Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.