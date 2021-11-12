Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 684,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $36,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,097.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10,291.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 292,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 782.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 274,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

