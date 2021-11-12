Morgan Stanley Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $28.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GO. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.