Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Domtar worth $36,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. Domtar’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.