Morgan Stanley Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of The RealReal worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth $63,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,004. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on The RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.74.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

