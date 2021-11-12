Morgan Stanley Has $35.69 Million Stock Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000.

NYSE:MCR opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

