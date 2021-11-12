Morgan Stanley Has $36.92 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 91,586 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.