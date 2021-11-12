Morgan Stanley Has $37.81 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 194.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

MDC stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

