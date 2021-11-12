Morgan Stanley Has $38.20 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $129.06 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

