Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Assurant were worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $29,415,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $25,069,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

