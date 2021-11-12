Morgan Stanley Lowers GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st.

GNNDY stock opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $182.44 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.27.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

