Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $132.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of CHH opened at $145.00 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

