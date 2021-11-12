Morgan Stanley Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $24.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 6.35. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $2,820,822.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,541,041 shares of company stock worth $165,977,639 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

