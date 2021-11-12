Morgan Stanley Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.58.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $244.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 312.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

