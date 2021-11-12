Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $280.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.07. 3,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,261. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

