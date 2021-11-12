MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report sales of $837.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.36 million and the highest is $847.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $771.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

